Henry board OK’s road work agreement

In an unrelated agenda item, the board also approved a $135,380 contract for bridge design work on Rabbit Run Road.

Other business included the approval of two new street light districts, in Hawthorne Ridge subdivision on Mount Carmel Road and Southern Hills (phase 1) on Walker Drive, as well as the addition of three lights in an existing street light district for the Ivys and Arbors at Westridge subdivision on Highway 20 West.