Henry board OK’s road work agreement

A scene from the June 21 meeting.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
13 minutes ago

An intergovernmental agreement between Henry and Clayton counties for resurfacing work on Bouldercrest Road was approved June 21 by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting.

In an unrelated agenda item, the board also approved a $135,380 contract for bridge design work on Rabbit Run Road.

Other business included the approval of two new street light districts, in Hawthorne Ridge subdivision on Mount Carmel Road and Southern Hills (phase 1) on Walker Drive, as well as the addition of three lights in an existing street light district for the Ivys and Arbors at Westridge subdivision on Highway 20 West.

The board also approved a $69,954 purchase of technology equipment utilizing Capital Improvement Plan funds.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

