Henry board approves vehicle, ROW purchases

The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.
The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The purchase of nine new Ford F-150 trucks for three separate departments was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its recent regular meeting.

The $248,545 total price was determined through a state contract and the vehicles are being acquired from Allan Vigil Ford for use by Parks and Recreation, Code Enforcement and the county’s Department of Transportation.

In other business, the commissioners approved the acquisition of three separate tracts of land for right-of-way and permanent easement in connection with the ongoing widening project along Rock Quarry Road.

