Henry board approves equipment upgrades

The Henry County Board of Commissioners authorized the use of more than $1.75 million in E911 fees for improvements to various equipment. The board approved a resolution authorizing $962,229 in upgrades and additions to the Henry County E911 Center’s UPS and Generator critical power infrastructure, which will build in redundancies to existing infrastructure.
Also approved was a resolution authorizing $789,068 in upgrades to the P25 Public Safety Radio System. Officials said software updates are necessary in order to complete the upgrade, as these investments in the core backbone of the system are required.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
