Henry board approves equipment purchases

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Oct. 3 regular meeting to approve a series of resolutions regarding the purchase of new and replacement for Henry County Fire Rescue.

The approved items included 50 replacement breathing apparatus systems, the emergency purchase of a half-dozen Dodge Ram remounts, rescinding the purchase of a half-dozen ambulance prep chassis, and the purchase of seven cardiac monitors with supporting resuscitation supplies.

The total cost of the purchases is just over $1.6 million, according to county staff documents. The vote to approve each of these purchases was unanimous.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.

