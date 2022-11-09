Henry board approves $3.6 million road project

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Oct. 18 regular meeting to approve a $3,652,625 bid award for the construction of the second phase of a transportation project on Peeksville Road and a corresponding budget amendment.
The project is being funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax program approved by voters in 2019.
In other business, the board approved a request to modify conditions of an 87-acre piece of property at the northeast corner of the intersection of Lester Mill Road and Bill Gardner Parkway so it can be developed as proposed for a single-family residential development as per a revised site plan.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest