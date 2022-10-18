Henry airport to ask for $10 million from state

The Board of Commissioners voted at its Oct. 4 regular meeting to authorize a formal request to the Georgia General Assembly for the funding, which would be earmarked for land acquisition and hangar development. Officials said the money would fund 40 new hangers with any prospective grant processed through a 75-25 state-local match.

The airport is now home to a helicopter flight school, with hopes of adding an airplane flight school in the future. The site is commonly used for television and movie filming, which brings in additional revenue.