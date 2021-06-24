ajc logo
Hampton rezoning request postponed

The rezoning request was postponed at the developer's request.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
Two agenda items at the Hampton City Council’s June 8 regular meeting regarding the same potential development were postponed. The action came at the request of the developer, who was seeking R-4 zoning for a nine-acre site at 16 Derrick Avenue, just off Elm Street and east of downtown, along with a change in the future land use map to allow medium-density residential use.

The council recommended in March to deny both requests, at which time the developer sought to delay until this month to review the property’s sewer connection. A planned development rezoning was recommended by city officials with 19 conditions. Information: hamptonga.gov.

