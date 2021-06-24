Hampton rezoning request postponed

Two agenda items at the Hampton City Council’s June 8 regular meeting regarding the same potential development were postponed. The action came at the request of the developer, who was seeking R-4 zoning for a nine-acre site at 16 Derrick Avenue, just off Elm Street and east of downtown, along with a change in the future land use map to allow medium-density residential use.
The council recommended in March to deny both requests, at which time the developer sought to delay until this month to review the property’s sewer connection. A planned development rezoning was recommended by city officials with 19 conditions. Information: hamptonga.gov.