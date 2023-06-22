Hampton park improvements continue

The Hampton City Council voted at its June 13 regular meeting to approve the first reading of an ordinance authorizing funding for a security camera system at East Hampton Park. The action was requested by the police department and will be funded by police impact fees.

City officials reported at the meeting on the ongoing development of the park, which is on track to be completed by the end of July.

A total of $881,960 has been allocated for the project, with $150,000 coming from a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant. Other funding sources include impact fees and SPLOST money.

