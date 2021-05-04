Hampton events get council approval

Several events scheduled for the coming months received approval from the Hampton City Council at its April 13 regular meeting. The Yellow Pollen Festival is happening May 8 while Taste of Hampton is set for June 5. Both are Saturday events sponsored by Main Street and the Hampton Business and Merchants Association. A local merchant has requested permission to host a “Saturday Night Live” outdoor event May 22, June 19 and July 31. Certain streets will be closed for all of these events and alcohol sales will be permitted. In an unrelated action, council member Stephanie Bodie’s appointment of Deborah Carter to the Ethics Committee for the remainder of 2021 was approved. Information: hamptonga.gov.