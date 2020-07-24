Hampton Elem. principal to lead state association

He was sworn in July 13 in Athens. Keefer previously spent three years as district president, representing a region that includes Henry, Fayette, Griffin-Spalding, Butts, Pike, Lamar and Newton counties. Now he represents some 1,300 principals in 180 different school districts across Georgia. His background includes serving as a special education teacher in all K-12 grades, an elementary teacher in third and fourth grade, an instructional facilitator and an assistant principal before assuming his current role.

The GAESP is one of three organizations under the umbrella of the Georgia Association of Education Leaders.