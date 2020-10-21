Hampton council looks to change alcohol rules

The Hampton City Council voted 5-1 at its Oct. 13 regular meeting to approve the first reading of an ordinance regarding the possession of alcoholic beverages in the city. The measure would amend the current prohibition of carrying alcohol on city property in an effort to stimulate economic development in the downtown area, according to the wording of the resolution. Exceptions would be allowed for specific requests approved by the City Council, usually for special events for which a permit has been granted.