Hampton council looking at speed hump specs

The Hampton City Council took action at its March 9 regular meeting regarding speed humps in the city after receiving recommendations from a special committee tasked to study the matter. The issue stems from a request by residents of the Ambur Cove subdivision to place a speed hump on Sandstone Drive.
The committee recommended that the request be denied, that a new ordinance be created that is consistent with other Henry County cities, that a moratorium on speed hump request be put into place until after the new ordinance is adopted, and that the city implement a speed hump manual using Forsyth County or Douglas County as an example.
Information: hamptonga.gov.