Hampton council convenes called meeting

The Hampton City Council convened a special called meeting Oct. 20 and considered a possible suspension of enforcement pertaining to parking in the downtown district, but it was unchanged as a motion for a moratorium failed with a 3-4 vote, as Mayor Steve Hutchison voted to break a tie among the council members.
The council also had a joint meeting that same night with the Downtown Development Authority, with discussions centering on the proposed formation of a separate Hampton Development Authority that would focus on development outside the downtown district. An intergovernmental agreement will be created between the two bodies and the city to define its responsibilities and resolve financial matters, according to city officials.