Hampton council approves security cameras

Credit: Hampton

Credit: Hampton

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
33 minutes ago
The Hampton City Council voted at its July 11 regular meeting to approve a budget amendment authorizing the purchase of a security camera system for East Hampton Community Park.

The request was made by the city’s police department, and the system would integrate with the department’s existing camera system used in multiple locations throughout the city, according to officials.

The cost of the new system is $33,679.72 and will be covered by the city’s SPLOST funds. It was also reported during the meeting that the park, which is now in development, is expected to be completed in August.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

