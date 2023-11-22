Hampton council approves annexation

The Hampton City Council voted at its Nov. 14 regular meeting to approve the second reading of an ordinance annexing 10.46 acres into the city.

The site in question is located at 76 Bridgemill Drive, according to a city staff report. The portion previously in the unincorporated county was zoned for residential-agricultural use and that will not change, according to city officials.

In other business, the council approved a resolution to dedicate 4.23 acres of property for use as public right-of-way at the property owner’s request, and approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the city code with regard to public consumption of alcoholic beverages.