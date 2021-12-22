Hampton council addresses compensation

One of two agenda items related to employee compensation was approved by the Hampton City Council at its Dec. 14 regular meeting.
The council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance to allow the acceptance of $1,000 per full-time public safety official and first responder from an outside grant.
A motion to approve a cost-of-living base pay increase for city employees who did not receive an annual increase failed by a 2-4 vote.
In other business, the council adopted a resolution accepting the terms of a contract for a state grant between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the city to build Phase II of East Hampton Community Park.
About the Author
Editors' Picks