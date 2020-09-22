X

Hampton cop gets proclamation from council

Mason Lewis.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Hampton City Council recognized one of the city’s police officers this month for two separate life-saving acts over an eight-day period in July.

According to reports, Mason Lewis was dispatched July 13 to the scene of an automobile accident and discovered a female in a wrecked car with her arm severed below the elbow. He immediately and successfully applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm, which slowed the loss of blood and stabilized her until Henry County emergency medical personnel arrived.

Lewis got a call July 21 and was dispatched to a scene where he encountered someone unconscious as a result of an overdose. He was able to use NARCAN to successfully bring the victim back to consciousness and reverse the effects of the drugs. The 26-year-old officer has been with the department almost two years.

