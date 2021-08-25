Hampton City Council rules on RV uses

Three separate ordinances regarding the use of recreational vehicles in Hampton received final approval from the City Council at its Aug. 17 meeting. It is now permissible to use an RV as temporary living quarters in case of a catastrophic event or during construction of a single-family residence on a lot at least five acres in size.
This can also be done within RA and R-1 zoning districts according to certain provisions of the city code. Temporary use of such a vehicle in an RV park is not to exceed 30 cumulative days within the same calendar year. Information: hamptonga.gov.