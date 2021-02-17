Hampton City Council OK’s downtown event

A community event in Hampton in conjunction with the upcoming NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was approved by the City Council at its Feb. 9 regular meeting. The city’s business merchants association will host a Small Town American Street Party the day of the Xfinity & Camping World Truck Series event which is scheduled for March 20.
The city has approved alcohol sales in a restricted area on James and Cherry streets for this event, which is in lieu of the annual Hauler Parade that cannot take place due to NASCAR’s pandemic guidelines, according to city officials. I
nformation: hamptonga.gov.