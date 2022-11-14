ajc logo
Grant money to help Henry law enforcement

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Several grants for law enforcement were accepted by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 1 regular meeting.

- A $98,760 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is for the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T) program and requires a 40 percent cash match.

- A $43,177 grant awarded under the Bureau of Justice Assistance Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership program is for the purchase of body armor vests for sworn officers.

- The Criminal Investigation Division receives a $16,691 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to purchase digital forensic technology.

- A $3,000 grant from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Agency will support the department’s Explosive Ordnance Detection K-9 team, paying for nutrition feed, veterinary care and other expenses.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

