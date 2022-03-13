Hamburger icon
Funding increases approved in Stockbridge

Downtown Stockbridge.

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Feb. 22 workshop meeting to approve an increase of $50,000 in its annual contract for on-call water/sewer emergency and operational repair/maintenance and construction services.

According to reports, city staff have noticed a substantial increase in materials and related costs due to COVID and wanted to ensure sufficient funding was available for stormwater repair projects.

Also approved was a boost in funding for annual landscaping services for government buildings as well as the city’s amphitheater.

The cost for these services is going up from $300,000 in 2021 to $375,000 this year.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

