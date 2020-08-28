Free COVID-19 testing in McDonough

There is no cost for the testing. Both sessions will begin at noon at the Heritage Senior Center, 1050 Florence McGarity Blvd. in McDonough. Individuals who wish to be tested are not required to have symptoms or have been in contact with a person who previously tested positive for the virus. Pre-registration is strongly recommended. To register, visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/.

This is a drive-up event and no one is required to leave his or her vehicle to be tested.