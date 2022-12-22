Fees in Hampton adjusted

The fee schedule for various development-related and business-related city services was adjusted recently, and the new schedule was approved unanimously by the Hampton City Council at its Dec. 13 regular meeting.
City officials said that rapidly changing market demand and supply for materials necessary to provide electric service for residential, commercial and new development had made the existing fees no longer feasible.
As an example, city staff cited the cost of a transformer rising from about $1,200 to more than $10,000 in the past six months. Now each job will be based on actual costs of materials and labor and will be passed on to the applicant, officials said.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
