Federal stimulus money going to Henry County schools

According to a statement by Georgia Department of Education officials, the state school board approved superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation to begin sharing those funds with individual districts. The federal legislation requires that school districts set aside at least 20 percent of the funds they receive to address student learning loss, according to state officials.

The remaining funds are flexible and can be used to support at-risk student populations, distance/remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning and addressing learning loss, facilities and equipment, continuity of core staff and services, and more.