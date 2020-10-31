X

Expenditures approved by Henry board

The Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 6 meeting.

Henry County | 34 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Oct. 6 regular meeting on the following expenditures: $125,000 for the replacement of storm drain pipes on Honda Court in the East Atlanta Square subdivision; $86,251 to reimburse Georgia Power for moving a portion of its utility facilities as part of the West Village Parkway road construction project; and $50,098.50 in 2021 dues to the Metro North Georgia Water Planning District based on 25 cents per capita and the current county population of 203,922.

The commissioners also awarded a contract to Lister, Holt & Dennis for indigent defense services and an updated agreement with Piedmont Henry Hospital to provide medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to the Henry County Fire Department.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.