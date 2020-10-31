Expenditures approved by Henry board

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Oct. 6 regular meeting on the following expenditures: $125,000 for the replacement of storm drain pipes on Honda Court in the East Atlanta Square subdivision; $86,251 to reimburse Georgia Power for moving a portion of its utility facilities as part of the West Village Parkway road construction project; and $50,098.50 in 2021 dues to the Metro North Georgia Water Planning District based on 25 cents per capita and the current county population of 203,922.