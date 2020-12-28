X

Early voting day added in Henry County

Henry Countians can vote on New Year’s Eve.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

An updated notice posted Dec. 23 on the Henry County Elections & Voter Registration page on Facebook showed a slight change in the early voting schedule for the Jan. 5 runoff. A day of voting availability has been added at one of the county’s polling places.

Polls will now be open Thursday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the department’s main office, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough. All six early voting locations in the county — including the Merle Manders Conference Center, Fairview Recreation Center, J.P. Moseley Recreation Center, Fortson Library, and Locust Grove Library — are open Dec. 28-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

