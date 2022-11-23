Development requests withdrawn in Locust Grove

Two applications related to a proposed residential development were withdrawn prior to being heard by the Locust Grove City Council at its Nov. 7 regular meeting.
A request had been made to amend the city’s future land use map regarding multiple tracts on Frances Ward Drive totaling about 22 acres, changing the designation from Mixed Historic Neighborhood to High-Density Residential.
A subsequent rezoning request was also on the table that would have allowed the development of a 100-lot subdivision. Both petitions had been recommended for denial by city staff, and both were withdrawn at the applicant’s request according to city officials.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.
