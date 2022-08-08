ajc logo
X

COVID-19 testing kiosk open in Henry

The new COVID-19 testing kiosk.

Combined ShapeCaption
The new COVID-19 testing kiosk.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
22 minutes ago

A new kiosk offering COVID-19 PCR testing has been installed in the Henry County Public Safety Annex at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.

It is one of several being placed in communities across the state by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, allows access to testing 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

After completing a brief online registration form, the user receives a test kit that includes a nasal swab, like other at-home tests, and instructions on collecting the specimen.

Once the specimen is collected, it is safely packaged back into the kit and placed in the kiosk. The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
What are teens doing behind their screens?3h ago
1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Atlanta park
9h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s second preseason practice
18h ago
Georgia entertainment industry caught in crossfire over abortion, guns
3h ago
Georgia entertainment industry caught in crossfire over abortion, guns
3h ago
Girl, 4, dies after gun found in car fires while on I-85; mom charged
8h ago
The Latest
New roundabout open in McDonough
52m ago
Henry libraries reopen for Saturday service
Apartment rezoning approved in Locust Grove
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top