COVID-19 testing kiosk open in Henry

A new kiosk offering COVID-19 PCR testing has been installed in the Henry County Public Safety Annex at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.
It is one of several being placed in communities across the state by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, allows access to testing 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
After completing a brief online registration form, the user receives a test kit that includes a nasal swab, like other at-home tests, and instructions on collecting the specimen.
Once the specimen is collected, it is safely packaged back into the kit and placed in the kiosk. The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
