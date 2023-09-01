County commission meetings canceled

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

The Henry County Board of Commissioners will not convene for a regular meeting during the month of September.

It was announced during the board’s Aug. 15 meeting that the scheduled Sept. 6 and Sept. 19 meetings would be canceled due to construction in the community room of the county administration building, where the board typically meets.

The commissioners will resume their regular meeting schedule the following month, with meetings set for Oct. 3 and Oct. 17, according to the county website. The board normally meets each month on the first Tuesday at 9 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Threats from Georgia’s Greene, Clyde increase chances of federal shutdown1h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Toddler’s remains identified as missing 2-year-old; father to be charged
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Meadows, Fulton DA at odds over bid to move RICO case to federal court
2h ago

Switch plans to expand metro Atlanta footprint with $772M data center
3h ago

Switch plans to expand metro Atlanta footprint with $772M data center
3h ago

Credit: AP

Emails show Sidney Powell’s ties to copying Georgia election data
2h ago
The Latest

McDonough council approves purchases
21h ago
Locust Grove improvement district created
Henry park renamed for Barham
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top