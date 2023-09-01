County commission meetings canceled

The Henry County Board of Commissioners will not convene for a regular meeting during the month of September.

It was announced during the board’s Aug. 15 meeting that the scheduled Sept. 6 and Sept. 19 meetings would be canceled due to construction in the community room of the county administration building, where the board typically meets.

The commissioners will resume their regular meeting schedule the following month, with meetings set for Oct. 3 and Oct. 17, according to the county website. The board normally meets each month on the first Tuesday at 9 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.