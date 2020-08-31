X

Contract awarded for I-75 interchange in McDonough

A new design is coming to the I-75 interchange at Exit 218 in McDonough.
A new design is coming to the I-75 interchange at Exit 218 in McDonough.

Henry County | 44 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Aug. 4 that a contract has been awarded to CMES, Inc. of Norcross for $5.2 million to convert the I-75 interchange at Hwy. 20/81 in McDonough (Exit 218) into a diverging diamond configuration.

Advocates for the change claim that the next configuration will be safer and easier for motorists to maneuver. Georgia DOT engineers are currently scheduling pre-construction meetings and the start date should be set soon. The contract stipulates that construction must be completed by the end of spring, 2022. The project will include short-term temporary closures of the I-75 overpass at certain points during the construction.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.