Contract awarded for I-75 interchange in McDonough

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Aug. 4 that a contract has been awarded to CMES, Inc. of Norcross for $5.2 million to convert the I-75 interchange at Hwy. 20/81 in McDonough (Exit 218) into a diverging diamond configuration.
Advocates for the change claim that the next configuration will be safer and easier for motorists to maneuver. Georgia DOT engineers are currently scheduling pre-construction meetings and the start date should be set soon. The contract stipulates that construction must be completed by the end of spring, 2022. The project will include short-term temporary closures of the I-75 overpass at certain points during the construction.