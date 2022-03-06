Hamburger icon
Construction project approved in Henry

The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Feb. 15 regular meeting to approve two construction and repair projects totalling a quarter-million dollars.

The board approved the bid award for the construction of Reeves Road drainage pipe replacement and improvement in the amount of $176,975.

Also approved was a bid award for repair and/or replacement of all wooden window frames and trim on the old section of the Superior Courthouse at a cost of $74,900 using Capital Improvement Plan funds.

In other business, an $11,855 professional service agreement was authorized for the development of a feasibility study for a community improvement district (CID) along the Highway 138 corridor.

A separate resolution approved by the board authorizes the application for federal funds to start a fixed-route local bus service in response to a call for projects from the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

