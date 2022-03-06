Construction project approved in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Feb. 15 regular meeting to approve two construction and repair projects totalling a quarter-million dollars.
The board approved the bid award for the construction of Reeves Road drainage pipe replacement and improvement in the amount of $176,975.
Also approved was a bid award for repair and/or replacement of all wooden window frames and trim on the old section of the Superior Courthouse at a cost of $74,900 using Capital Improvement Plan funds.
In other business, an $11,855 professional service agreement was authorized for the development of a feasibility study for a community improvement district (CID) along the Highway 138 corridor.
A separate resolution approved by the board authorizes the application for federal funds to start a fixed-route local bus service in response to a call for projects from the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.
