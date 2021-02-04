Conditional use gets Henry County zoning board approval

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its Jan. 28 regular meeting to approve a conditional use request involving 97 acres of land on the north side of Mount Carmel Road between Chambers Road and Mill Road. According to a staff report, the property is zoned R-3 and the applicant, who is planning a conservation subdivision, wants to reduce the minimum square footage of each lot from 18,000 to 10,890 and reduce the minimum lot width from 100 to 60 feet. T