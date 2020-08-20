Commissioners OK right-of-way deal for Henry roadway

A right-of-way agreement between Henry County and the Georgia Department of Transportation, for the proposed roadway known as the Western Parallel Connector, was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 4 regular meeting.
The vote was 4-1 with Johnny Wilson in opposition and board chair June Wood absent. Officials said that the total right-of-way cost is $10,670,000 with $6 million of that coming from the state DOT.
The remainder will be allocated through the county’s fund balance. County manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews said that several years ago GDOT planned to fund the entire project but chose to delay and scale it down due to expensive right-of-way costs.