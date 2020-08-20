Commissioners OK right-of-way deal for Henry roadway

The vote was 4-1 with Johnny Wilson in opposition and board chair June Wood absent. Officials said that the total right-of-way cost is $10,670,000 with $6 million of that coming from the state DOT.

The remainder will be allocated through the county’s fund balance. County manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews said that several years ago GDOT planned to fund the entire project but chose to delay and scale it down due to expensive right-of-way costs.