Commissioners OK $2 million Henry road project

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its April 19 regular meeting to approve a $2,061,800 bid for design services regarding the Bill Gardner Parkway widening project which is being funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.
In an unrelated agenda item, the board approved a $157,774 bid for Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades at Warren Holder Park, including construction of an access walk to the existing tennis courts along with new striping and signage at the ADA parking spaces as well as modification of existing walks to allow for ADA accessibility. Funding will come from the capital improvement account.
