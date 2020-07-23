Commissioner Holmes to host outdoor town hall meeting

Henry County commissioner Bruce Holmes is hosting a town hall meeting Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. on the football field behind New Hope Christian Ministries, 1738 Fairview Road in Stockbridge.
It is open to the public and everyone in the community is encouraged to attend. According to a statement from county officials, the theme of the meeting is “Catapulting Out of the Crisis” and the discussion will focus on county schools and plans for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest speakers will include Henry County schools superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis and New Hope pastor Richard Leaphart.