Code amendments pass Hampton council vote

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously at its Sept. 8 regular meeting to approve the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s fire prevention code to allow officials to conduct life safety plan reviews. In conjunction with that action, a resolution was unanimously approved establishing a fee schedule for the life safety plan review, including inspections and permit fees.
\In unrelated actions, three other first readings of new ordinances were approved at that meeting. They address development impact fees, sidewalks, and distribution of fees associated with municipal court. All three votes were unanimous.