City of Hampton adjusts park hours

An ordinance governing operating hours of city parks received final approval by unanimous vote of the Hampton City Council at its May 11 regular meeting. Under the new guidelines, parks will be closed each night between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. unless there is an event scheduled for which the city has issued a special event permit, in which case the park will remain open as long as that particular permit allows.
Also receiving final approval were ordinances addressing the reporting structure of the city clerk and removing references to water and sewer impact fees, which the city does not collect.
Information: hamptonga.gov.