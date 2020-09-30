X

Church gets Henry County zoning board approval for new site

Global Impact Christian Ministries is looking to relocate to north Henry County.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A Stockbridge church has received the go-ahead from the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board to pursue development on a new piece of property. Global Impact Christian Ministries is currently located on Red Oak Road but is acquiring a 53-acre site at the corner of Thurman and Patillo roads in the northern end of the county.

The church was granted its request for a conditional use to have a place of worship on the land that is zoned RA (residential-agricultural) and already has four accessory buildings. The site plan submitted to county officials includes a 37,000-square-foot facility with a sanctuary expected to seat just over 1,000 people.

