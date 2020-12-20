Changes made to Locust Grove alcohol ordinance

An update to Locust Grove’s alcohol ordinance regarding home delivery of packaged alcoholic beverages was approved by a vote of the City Council at its Dec. 7 regular meeting. The move reflects recent changes made by the Georgia General Assembly, under which home delivery by package stores with distilled spirit licenses is allowed unless prohibited by local ordinance.
According to a city staff report, these updates to the law appear to have been motivated by the COVID-19 shutdown which forced restaurants and other retailers to make drastic service changes such as the addition of curbside and delivery services. The amendment also allows restaurants to apply for a specific license to sell wine and malt beverages by the package.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.