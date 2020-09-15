X

Cart lease approved for Henry County golf course

The Cotton Fields golf course is owned and operated by Henry County government.
The Cotton Fields golf course is owned and operated by Henry County government.

Henry County | 16 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 1 regular meeting to approve a lease agreement for golf carts at the Cotton Fields golf course in McDonough, which the county owns and operates. According to a county staff report, the carts are necessary to operate the golf course and the vehicles will also generate revenue through user fees. The agreement, through a state contract, will allow the county to lease 62 golf carts and some accessories at a cost of $3,348 per month for 48 months. The vote to approve the deal was unanimous.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.