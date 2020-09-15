Cart lease approved for Henry County golf course

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 1 regular meeting to approve a lease agreement for golf carts at the Cotton Fields golf course in McDonough, which the county owns and operates. According to a county staff report, the carts are necessary to operate the golf course and the vehicles will also generate revenue through user fees. The agreement, through a state contract, will allow the county to lease 62 golf carts and some accessories at a cost of $3,348 per month for 48 months. The vote to approve the deal was unanimous.