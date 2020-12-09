CARES Act funding available in Stockbridge

Stockbridge officials announced Dec. 1 that the city has received CARES Act funding to implement its own grant program designed to support the needs of eligible Stockbridge businesses directly impacted by COVID-19. The Henry County Chamber of Commerce is reviewing applications on behalf of the city. Grants of up to $10,000 each will be provided to eligible small businesses. There are numerous stipulations regarding eligibility for funding as well as how the money can be spent.
Details are available at cityofstockbridge.com and questions regarding the program can be emailed to jhenning@henrycounty.com. Funds will be available and approved on a first-come, first-served basis.