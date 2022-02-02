Hamburger icon
Cannon steps down from Henry board

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Greg Cannon resigned his seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners after nine months in office.

At the beginning of the board’s Feb. 1 regular meeting he read a prepared statement, saying that politics and a lack of trust among board members made it impossible for him to do what he was elected to do.

After reading his statement, he left the meeting.

Cannon was appointed to the position last April after the death of his predecessor, Gary Barham, and then won a special election in June.

The regular four-term expires at the end of this year and the seat will be on the November ballot.

An interim commissioner will be either voted in by the board or appointed by chair Carlotta Harrell in the coming weeks.

