Building department review ordered in Stockbridge

The Stockbridge City Council decided at its most recent meeting to halt discussion of several issues in the city’s building department pending a six-month evaluation.
Four separate agenda items at the April 10 regular council meeting addressed new job descriptions for various positions in the department.
The first was for a full-time chief building official, but it failed with a 2-3 vote. After that, a motion was made to table three subsequent agenda items, which were new job descriptions for a full-time building inspector, a full-time permit technician and a part-time civil engineer.
The council directed staff to bring those items back in six months following an evaluation of the department.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
