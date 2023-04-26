X

Building department review ordered in Stockbridge

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
42 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council decided at its most recent meeting to halt discussion of several issues in the city’s building department pending a six-month evaluation.

Four separate agenda items at the April 10 regular council meeting addressed new job descriptions for various positions in the department.

The first was for a full-time chief building official, but it failed with a 2-3 vote. After that, a motion was made to table three subsequent agenda items, which were new job descriptions for a full-time building inspector, a full-time permit technician and a part-time civil engineer.

The council directed staff to bring those items back in six months following an evaluation of the department.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

