Big Democrat shift in Henry races

The Democratic tilt in Henry County voting was evident in this year’s legislative races. State Sen. incumbent Brian Strickland drew fewer Henry voters than Democrat challenger Kelly Rose, although Strickland won the overall district that includes portions of other counties. The same thing happened in two State House races, with Karen Mathiak and David Knight winning re-election while their Democratic challengers got far more votes in Henry County. State Rep. Dale Rutledge failed in his bid for a fifth term as Regina Lewis-Ward won that race by two-tenths of one percent. Clint Crowe, who won a vacant State House seat vacated by retiring Andy Welch, is the only Republican legislative candidate to garner more votes in Henry County than a Democratic challenger. State Sen. Emanuel Jones ran unopposed, as did state representatives Sandra Givens Scott, Demetrius Douglas, Pam Stephenson and El-Mahdi Holly. All five are incumbent Democrats.