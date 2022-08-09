ajc logo
ARC contract approved for Henry senior services

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

An annual contract with the Atlanta Regional Commission that provides $746,944 for various services to Henry County’s senior citizens was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its July 19 regular meeting.

The funding comes with a local match of $58,784 that is available in the county’s approved budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The annual agreement with the ARC, also known as an Aging Subgrant Contract, provides for community and home-based services such as case management and senior recreation, as well as home-delivered meals and congregate meals served in the county’s senior centers.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

