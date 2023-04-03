BreakingNews
Young Thug case: Juror gets 3 days in jail for filming court proceedings
Apartment proposal get Henry zoning approval

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A new apartment development got the go-ahead from the Henry County Board of Commissioners, which voted March 21 to approve a request for RM (multifamily residential) zoning of a 47.4-acre piece of property on Hwy. 155 west of Greenwood Industrial Parkway.

The vote to approve was 3-2 with Johnny Wilson and Vivian Thomas voting in opposition and Dee Clemmons absent from the meeting. More than 30 conditions to the rezoning were included in the approved motion.

The developers have proposed 330 residential units in 11 buildings, according to a county staff report. A number of citizens at the meeting spoke in opposition to this proposal and to any other new apartments in the county.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
