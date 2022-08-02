ajc logo
Henry board approves public safety allocations

Henry County's E911 center.

Combined ShapeCaption
Henry County's E911 center.

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 19 regular meeting to approve a $599,933 one-year contract renewal for 24/7 maintenance on the E911 department’s radio system.

The funds are in the county’s budget, and officials noted that there will be a small price increase for each additional year according to the agreement with the service provider.

In an unrelated agenda item, the board accepted a $23,957 reimbursement grant from the Georgia Trauma Commission for the purchase of trauma supplies and equipment for the Henry County Fire Department. There is no required funding match.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
