Henry board approves public safety allocations

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 19 regular meeting to approve a $599,933 one-year contract renewal for 24/7 maintenance on the E911 department’s radio system.
The funds are in the county’s budget, and officials noted that there will be a small price increase for each additional year according to the agreement with the service provider.
In an unrelated agenda item, the board accepted a $23,957 reimbursement grant from the Georgia Trauma Commission for the purchase of trauma supplies and equipment for the Henry County Fire Department. There is no required funding match.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest