Health violations found at New China Buffet

During a routine health inspection at New China Buffet in Woodstock, employees handled noodles for lo mein with bare hands. They also had their drinks in improper storage areas and weren’t using disposable cups with a lid and straw.
The restaurant had health violations for food storage and the potential for cross-contamination of foods. Several items, including raw meats, were stored improperly in two coolers. For example, uncooked breaded fish was above peppers in the walk-in cooler, and the raw chicken was touching imitation crab sticks in the prep cooler.
In addition, parsley was uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Several pans of cooked noodles in the cooler were not cooling fast enough to prevent contamination. The stacked pans were too full, the inspector said.
The grinder had rusted blades and rust on an attachment, among other violations. Management was also cautioned against lining shelves with wiping cloths, using the hand sink as the dump sink, and leaving prepped meat unattended.
On the routine inspection, New China Buffet, 10029 Highway 92, Woodstock, scored 67/U. Its previous health score was 84/B, earned last April.
About the Author