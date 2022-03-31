Health violations found at New China Buffet

The restaurant had health violations for food storage and the potential for cross-contamination of foods. Several items, including raw meats, were stored improperly in two coolers. For example, uncooked breaded fish was above peppers in the walk-in cooler, and the raw chicken was touching imitation crab sticks in the prep cooler.

In addition, parsley was uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Several pans of cooked noodles in the cooler were not cooling fast enough to prevent contamination. The stacked pans were too full, the inspector said.