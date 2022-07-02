Health score drops to 25/U at Covington American Deli

Employees were not washing their hands when working with food. Several times, employees handled raw meat, bread and other ready-to-eat items while wearing the same gloves. In addition, an employee prepped multiple ready-to-eat foods with bare hands.

One of the coolers had an air temperature of 55 degrees, well above the 41-degree maximum. As a result, sliced cheese, chicken and beef patties were out of the temperature range and discarded.