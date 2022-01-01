Health score drops at Las Trojas in Morrow

Las Trojas Cantina in Morrow ruined its perfect health score due to code violations in food temperatures and storage.
The Mexican restaurant had several uncovered food items, including raw fish, chicken, and beef. The uncooked meats were next to either cooked foods or ready-to-eat vegetables.
Other food items in cold storage were not at safe temperatures and were discarded or relocated.
Las Trojas, 1971 Mt. Zion Road, failed the Dec. 21 routine inspection with a 53/U, dropping from a 100/A earned in October 2020.
Among other violations, the queso and several other hot foods were not at safe temperatures. Ground beef cooked the previous day was stored in a large pan and not cooling properly. It was discarded.
Alcohol and peroxide were stored next to some sauce in the prep area. And several chemical bottles were not labeled.
In addition, the dishwasher was not functioning correctly during the inspection, and employees had to wash dishes by hand.
